SPONSORED: West Park Rehab’s Dr. Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT Completes APTA Residency Program

Saturday, December 3, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Light Blue White Clean Grid Family Photo Collage (7)SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education Program awarded Dr. Jessica Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT, of West Park Rehab & Diagnostics, the distinction of Credentialed residency graduate.

Dr. Collins completed the Credentialed Residency Program in Electrodiagnostics through the American Academy of Electrodiagnosis/Hands on Diagnostics.

This is a high achievement as there are only two of these programs in the United States! Dr. Collins completed over 1700+ hours of training and studying.

Congratulations, Dr. Collins!

Schedule an appointment with West Park Rehab here.

Or, call West Park offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca at 814-493-8631.

west-park-seneca_logo


