SPONSORED: West Park Rehab’s Dr. Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT Completes APTA Residency Program
Saturday, December 3, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education Program awarded Dr. Jessica Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT, of West Park Rehab & Diagnostics, the distinction of Credentialed residency graduate.
Dr. Collins completed the Credentialed Residency Program in Electrodiagnostics through the American Academy of Electrodiagnosis/Hands on Diagnostics.
This is a high achievement as there are only two of these programs in the United States! Dr. Collins completed over 1700+ hours of training and studying.
Congratulations, Dr. Collins!
