Police: Tionesta Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time

FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a Tionesta man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time.

Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.

According to a criminal complaint, a Pennsylvania State Trooper of Troop C, Marienville, was in full uniform operating a marked Pennsylvania State Police vehicle traveling south on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 12:52 a.m., on November 19, when he observed a silver 4-door sedan traveling north on State Route 36 with an inoperable passenger-side headlight.

Upon turning around and pursuing the vehicle, the trooper determined that the registration had expired on October 31. He activated his emergency lights and siren and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 36 and Hetrick Road, the complaint states.

Upon initial contact with the vehicle’s operator, the trooper identified himself and explained the reason for the stop. At that time, the trooper observed the vehicle had an inspection sticker that expired at the end of April of 2022, the complaint notes.

The operator of the vehicle identified himself as William Moore.

The trooper requested Moore’s license, registration, and insurance, which he failed to provide. Moore then related that his license was suspended, and he didn’t have a valid license, the complaint indicates.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Moore had been cited for driving while operating privileges were suspended/revoked on seven separate occasions, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Moore:

Habitual Offender, Misdemeanor 2

Operating Privilege Suspended/Revoked, 6th and subsequent offense, Summary

Operating a Vehicle Without a Valid Inspection, Summary

PA Registration Expired Within 60 Days, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Miller.

