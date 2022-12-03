SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Assaulting Two Corrections Officers With Makeshift Weapon

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing multiple felony assault and related charges for allegedly striking two corrections officers with a makeshift weapon.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police on Thursday, December 1, filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Dante Alan Bonner, of Huntington, and currently lodged at SCI Forest.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office, PSP Marienville was contacted around 8:00 a.m. on September 1 by SCI Forest staff in reference to a staff assault that took place on August 31 at the facility located on Woodland Drive, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County.

It was reported that inmate Dante Alan Bonner stabbed two corrections officers with a makeshift weapon.

A trooper from PSP Marienville spoke to one of the corrections officers on September 13 relative to this investigation. The officer stated that he was working on “A” block on the day in question and was supervising inmate Bonner who was in the middle of a virtual visit.

Inmate Bonner became irate when his virtual visit was terminated. Another officer was in the vicinity and responded to their area. Inmate Bonner then proceeded to strike one officer in the head, who then grabbed Bonner and tried to restrain him, the complaint states.

Bonner then struck the other corrections officer in the face and head, the complaint indicates.

After Bonner was taken to the ground, officers noticed Bonner was holding a weapon in his hand. The first officer who was interviewed related he then realized Bonner had struck him in the face and head with the weapon he was holding, the complaint notes.

The officers were able to gain control of the weapon, and additional staff then showed up and Bonner was fully subdued.

The officer further related that he sustained cuts to the top of his head and the side of his face near his right ear. These wounds were caused by the weapon Bonner had brandished, the complaint states.

The officer was unsure where or how Bonner had acquired the weapon. He related he and the other officer were treated at their medical facility and then transported to Clarion Hospital for further treatment. The wound by his right ear was cleaned and “glued” while the wound on top of his head was cleaned and bandaged, according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed the second corrections officer involved in the incident who stated he was working on “A” block on the day of the assault. He related he got a call from the “bubble officer,” who advised that Bonner was yelling at the officer and he needed assistance. The officer responded to the location and observed Bonner agitated and yelling.

The second correction officer reiterated that Bonner was upset because his virtual visit was terminated for speaking to an unauthorized visitor, according to the complaint.

The officer further advised that Bonner then unexpectedly struck him on the right side of his face and the left side of his face near his lip. The officer stated the rest of the assault was “a blur,” but he remembers getting struck several more times. He stated that he and the first officer then forcibly took Bonner to the floor, the complaint states.

Following the assault, the second officer noticed he was bleeding from a cut on the left side of his face near his lip. He also had several other superficial cuts on his face, head, and right shoulder, the complaint notes.

The second officer received nine stitches in the cut near his lip, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Bonner on December 1:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes SBI to Designated Individuals, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Assault by Prisoner – Employee, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

