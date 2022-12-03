Wolf Administration Kicks Off Trees for Troops Donation Weekend

YORK, Pa. – On Friday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Col. Donald O’Shell, Director of Staff, Headquarters Pennsylvania Air National Guard, helped kick off the 2022 Trees for Troops donation weekend at Strathmeyer Christmas Trees in York, and encouraged Pennsylvanians to donate Christmas trees to active-duty military and their families.

“It’s prime holiday decorating time. As you search for a tree that feels right for your home, think about the servicemen and women who would enjoy a donated Christmas tree to serve as a little reminder of home,” said Redding. “This weekend, we invite you share your gratitude to members of the military and their families and spread the holiday spirit by donating a tree through Trees for Troops.”

Trees for Troops is a national program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to armed forces members and their families each holiday season through donations, sponsorships, grants, and the work of volunteers. Since 2005, Trees for Troops has provided more than 277,001 Christmas trees to military families and troops in the United States and overseas.

Pennsylvanians can participate in the program by visiting a participating location to purchase a tree to donate to service members. The program operates December 2-4, 2022.

“At the DMVA, we work under the axiom of Together We Serve, which is exactly what we are all doing here today. Together, we are brightening the holiday season for service members and their families,” said Col. Donald O’Shell, director of staff, Headquarters – Pennsylvania Air National Guard. “The DMVA is grateful to the Department of Agriculture, Strathmeyer Christmas Trees and everyone here today for taking the time to load and distribute these trees. These efforts will lift spirits, bring joy and remind our military members and their families that their service to our nation is appreciated.”

Strathmeyer Christmas Trees is a fourth-generation family-owned Christmas tree farm cultivating fresh Christmas trees for more than 75 years. The Strathmeyer family operates the farm year-round and hosts 11 seasonal tree lots serving York and Lancaster counties. Strathmeyer Christmas Trees has partnered with Trees for Troops since its inception in 2005.

Trees for Troops program is part of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, a nonprofit branch of the National Christmas Tree Association, which represents more than 700 active member farms, 29 state and regional associations, and more than 4,000 affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related supplies and services.

For more information about the Department of Agriculture’s military and veterans in agriculture initiatives, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

