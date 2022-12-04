7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight – Clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday Night – Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 34. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
