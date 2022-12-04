All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Fran Park Elder
Fran Park Elder served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Francis Park Elder Jr. (Fran)
Born: February 16, 1950
Died: November 3, 2022
Hometown: Sigel, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
He was also a member of the Air National Guard Reserves.
Click here to view a full obituary.
