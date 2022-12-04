Arthur “Art” W. Frampton, Sr., age 74, of Sligo, went to be wi th the Lord on Friday evening, December 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Born September 12, 1948, in New Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Clark W. Frampton and Ethel E. Miller Frampton.

He married his high school sweetheart, soulmate and best friend, the former Helen E. Clinger, on November 26, 1966, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Art is survived by a son, Arthur W. Frampton, Jr. of Sligo, and granddaughters: Alexa R. (Kyle) Shrecengost of Distant and Emily L. Frampton of Ava, Missouri.

He was eagerly awaiting the addition of his unborn great grandson, Rhett Shrecengost.

Art is also survived by a sister, Patty Strong, of New Bethlehem.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Frampton, sisters Julia Hall and Ella Anderson and nephews Rick and Randy Weaver.

Art spent plenty of time on the road as a truck driver and owned and operated his own business, Frampton Trucking.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters, doing things like sled riding, fishing with them in the pond, and watching movies.

He also enjoyed spending time with his son and helping him care for his horses.

Art always traveled with his wife, Helen, and took her many places over the years of their marriage.

You could always find him riding his tractor with his dog, Spanky, and doing things around the property he owned.

He always liked to have a project going on.

He and Helen spent most evenings in the summertime at the camper he put at the pond, sitting around the fire and enjoying each other’s company.

Art loved hunting season and the outdoors, especially hunting with his brother-in-law, Mike Clinger, and his friend, Chuck Kimmell.

He spent each year making hay on his property with his friends Tom and Lon Lawrence and they always shared plenty of laughs together.

Art and Helen liked to host family and friends at their home and have a good time together-everyone knew that if Art and Helen were involved, the party had really started.

He had a relationship with Jesus Christ and attended Mass every week with Helen at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.

Art will be dearly missed by his family and will be remembered by his boisterous laugh, witty personality, and caring heart.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, in the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem.

Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, will serve as celebrant.

Entombment will take place in the mausoleum of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Clarion.

Online condolences may be sent to Art’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

