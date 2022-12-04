BREAKING NEWS: Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased.

Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon near Chestnut Ridge Drive in Clarion Township.

A family member said a man walking his dog found Harrigan in ditch around 4:00 p.m.

It is believed that Harrigan ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thursday, November 24.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article will be update updated.

