Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Martha Washington Candy

This candy mixture is too good to be true!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

4 cups confectioners’ sugar



1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk1 teaspoon vanilla extract3 cups sweetened shredded coconut2 cups chopped pecans, toasted6 cups semisweet chocolate chips1/4 cup shortening

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat butter, confectioners’ sugar, milk, and vanilla until blended. Stir in coconut and pecans. Divide dough in half; refrigerate, covered, for 1 hour.

-Working with half the dough at a time, shape the mixture into 1-in. balls; place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate for 30 minutes longer.

-In the top of a double boiler or a metal bowl over barely simmering water, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Dip balls in melted chocolate; allow excess to drip off. Return to waxed paper. Top with additional coconut if desired. Refrigerate until set.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.