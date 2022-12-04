 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Martha Washington Candy

Sunday, December 4, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This candy mixture is too good to be true!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups sweetened shredded coconut
2 cups chopped pecans, toasted
6 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1/4 cup shortening

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat butter, confectioners’ sugar, milk, and vanilla until blended. Stir in coconut and pecans. Divide dough in half; refrigerate, covered, for 1 hour.

-Working with half the dough at a time, shape the mixture into 1-in. balls; place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate for 30 minutes longer.

-In the top of a double boiler or a metal bowl over barely simmering water, melt chocolate chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Dip balls in melted chocolate; allow excess to drip off. Return to waxed paper. Top with additional coconut if desired. Refrigerate until set.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


