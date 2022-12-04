Clarion University Women’s Basketball: Golden Eagles Fall at Kutztown



KUTZTOWN, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s basketball team dropped a conference game on the road on Saturday evening, falling by a 77-39 score to Kutztown at Keystone Arena in PSAC clash.

The Golden Bears were effective in limiting the Clarion offense, forcing a number of takeaways and outscoring the Golden Eagles 26-12 in points off turnovers. They also controlled the rebounding battle, recording 37 caroms to Clarion’s 23.

Olivia Boocks came off the bench to lead the team in scoring, posting 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting. That included a good mark from beyond the three-point arc, with Boocks going 3-of-5 from long range. Ava Haddad scored 10 points, while Allyson Kirby pulled down a team-high four rebounds.

Haddad kept the Golden Eagles in the game early on, scoring a pair of buckets in the first several minutes to make it a 4-4 contest. Kutztown responded with a 10-0 run, though, taking a 14-4 lead after a three-pointer by Annie Whalen. Haddad scored her third bucket of the game at the 2:47 mark of the first, taking a feed from Sierra Bermudez and laying it in for two points. Boocks drained a three-pointer at the 2:09 mark to cut it to 14-9, and the senior guard hit another trey early in the second quarter to make it 16-12.

That was the closest the game would be the rest of the way, though, as the Golden Bears increased their lead to double-digits and eventually took a 37-20 lead into the halftime break. That deficit reached 20 points midway through the third quarter, and was eventually a 30-point game heading into the final period. Alyssa McLellon cut the lead to under 30 points with a three-pointer at the 8:09 mark of the fourth quarter, and Abby Gatesman did the same on the next possession with a make in the paint, but Kutztown kept on the pressure for the big win.

