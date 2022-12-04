 

Featured Local Job: Full-time Sports Director

Sunday, December 4, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The Clarion County YMCA currently has a full-time Sports Director position available.

The Sports Director will work to grow and enhance all the youth and adult sports programs at the YMCA. The Y is looking for an organized professional who communicates well, and that will be hands-on with the various programs under their leadership. The successful applicant will have a sports background, be able to teach and officiate various sports, and have good interpersonal skills to build relationships with youth, strengthening the Y’s connection with the community.

This is a hands-on teaching position that will require afternoons, evenings and weekends. This person must love to work with children and also have the ability to communicate effectively with parents. The position will require additional duties as assigned by the Branch Director.

Interested applicants will submit a cover letter to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, with a resume and at least 3 professional references at [email protected]

This position is open immediately and will remain open until filled.


