Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness.

Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller.

Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1996.

Irma ran Irene’s Notary Service in Franklin out of her home.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and baking, and very much loved her show dog, Yorkshire Terrier.

Irene is survived by two children: Larry Paden of Franklin, Jeffrey Paden & his wife Sandy of Kennedy, NY; two grandchildren: Tiffany Gobkes & her husband Kodi and their daughter Amelia, and Corey Paden & his wife Teila and their children Annabelle and Liam.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary Roemer, Violet Usoff, and Altha Miller; and by three brothers: Elmer Miller Jr., Edward Miller, and Perry Miller.

Their will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave., Oil City PA 16301 to help defray funeral expenses or to the Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

