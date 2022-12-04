 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Mary A. McSwain

Sunday, December 4, 2022 @ 02:12 PM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-vyQ1Z2M9tptnBkDMary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home following a decline in her health.

Born April 12, 1941 in Santa Maria, California, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Moore and Millie Carpenter Moore Nunes.

She was married to William McSwain,Sr. He preceded her in death.

She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Sligo, and prior to retirement she was employed by Corner Restaurant in Sligo.

Her survivors include her son, William (Sharon Rice) McSwain, Sr.; her daughter, Shirley Bourque; her former daughter-in-law, Patricia McSwain; her brother, Edward “Eddie” Nunes; her sisters, Kathleen (Gary) Holcombe and Shirley Millsap; her grandchildren, Sheila( Yoadny) Romera, Sabrina (Anthony) Bourque, Christopher (Lacey) McSwain, Mary Beth (Chris) Lewis, David (Megan) McSwain, and John (Charlynn) McSwain; and her great grandchildren, Giovani, Zoey, Serenity, Ruby, Bryson, Demetrius, Jada, Christopher Jr., Michael, Taylee and Brenae.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gill Nunes; her grandson, Michael McSwain; great granddaughter, Monica McSwain; and her son-in-law, Bryon Bourque.

Her family would like to extend a special “Thanks” to all her family members and Hospice Nurses who took such great care of her, especially her caregiver and granddaughter Mary Beth Lewis.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9-11AM at Bethel Baptist Church in Sligo.

A funeralservice will follow at 11AM with Pastor Rob Hranicky, officiating.

Interment will follow in Clarion Cemetery, Clarion, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Bethel Baptist Church, 16817 Rt. 68,Sligo, PA. 16255.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.