Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her home following a decline in her health.

Born April 12, 1941 in Santa Maria, California, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Moore and Millie Carpenter Moore Nunes.

She was married to William McSwain,Sr. He preceded her in death.

She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Sligo, and prior to retirement she was employed by Corner Restaurant in Sligo.

Her survivors include her son, William (Sharon Rice) McSwain, Sr.; her daughter, Shirley Bourque; her former daughter-in-law, Patricia McSwain; her brother, Edward “Eddie” Nunes; her sisters, Kathleen (Gary) Holcombe and Shirley Millsap; her grandchildren, Sheila( Yoadny) Romera, Sabrina (Anthony) Bourque, Christopher (Lacey) McSwain, Mary Beth (Chris) Lewis, David (Megan) McSwain, and John (Charlynn) McSwain; and her great grandchildren, Giovani, Zoey, Serenity, Ruby, Bryson, Demetrius, Jada, Christopher Jr., Michael, Taylee and Brenae.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gill Nunes; her grandson, Michael McSwain; great granddaughter, Monica McSwain; and her son-in-law, Bryon Bourque.

Her family would like to extend a special “Thanks” to all her family members and Hospice Nurses who took such great care of her, especially her caregiver and granddaughter Mary Beth Lewis.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 9-11AM at Bethel Baptist Church in Sligo.

A funeralservice will follow at 11AM with Pastor Rob Hranicky, officiating.

Interment will follow in Clarion Cemetery, Clarion, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Bethel Baptist Church, 16817 Rt. 68,Sligo, PA. 16255.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

