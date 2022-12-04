Parker Woman Who Allegedly Held Gun to Her Head, Hit Fiancé With Metal Pipe Faces Hearing on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker woman who allegedly held a gun to her head and then hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 39-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe is scheduled for Tuesday, December 6, at 8:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact

The hearing has been rescheduled two times, on June 28 and on September 27.

She is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

State Police in Clarion on Tuesday, June 14, were dispatched to a residence located on Doc Walker Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County, for domestic violence and a mental health-related incident, according to a criminal complaint filed in Judge Miller’s office on June 15.

Upon arrival at the Doc Walker Road residence, police met with a known male victim who reported that he had been arguing with his fiancée, Crystal Wolfe. The victim related that the argument started the previous night, on June 13, “after Wolfe held a gun to her head,” the complaint states.

The victim told police that the altercation between them had become physical, and while he was sitting on a chair, Wolfe walked over to him and struck him on the leg with a metal pipe. The victim reported he suffered a bruise on his left leg as a result of Wolfe’s actions, according to the complaint.

Police observed and photographed a black-and-blue mark on the upper thigh of the victim’s right leg, the complaint notes.

Wolfe was arraigned at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, in front of Judge Miller.

