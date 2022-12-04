Passion for Vets First Annual Christmas Bazaar Set for December 11

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The first annual Passion for Vets Christmas Bazaar will be held on Sunday, December 11, at the Clarion American Legion.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be free cookies, crafts for children, and photos with Santa Claus!

Twenty vendors will have items for sale, and there will be a large Chinese Auction.

Live entertainment will also be provided in the afternoon.

All proceeds from this event benefit Veterans in Clarion County through the Passion For Vets nonprofit organization.

The Clarion American Legion is located at 530 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, contact Jacqueline Griebel at [email protected]

