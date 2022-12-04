 

Person Posing As Electric Company Representative Scams Emlenton Woman Out of $800

Sunday, December 4, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-carCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A person who posed as an electric company representative scammed an Emlenton woman out of $800.00.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this incident occurred around 10:02 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, at a residence on US 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving a 49-year-old Emlenton woman.

Police say a person, who identified him/herself as a representative of Penelec Energy Company, told the victim that she did not sign her check and that she would have to send her payment through an online service.

The victim paid the representative a total of $800.00, according to police.


