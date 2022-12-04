SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Stuffed Pork Chop Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering stuffed pork chop as their special on Sunday, December 4th!
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, December 4 – Stuffed Pork Chops
Monday, December 5 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs
Wednesday, December 7 – Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday, December 8 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, December 9 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, December 10 – Cook’s Choice
Sunday, December 11 – Beef Tips over Noodles
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
AND – Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
