State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Corrugated Pipe in Kennerdell

Sunday, December 4, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

policeCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on a theft of corrugated pipe that occurred in Kennerdell in November.

According to a release issued on Friday, December 2, by PSP Franklin, troopers responded to a call in reference to the theft of a piece of culvert pipe on November 8.

Police say upon investigation, it was determined that an unknown actor(s) removed a 20-foot piece of black corrugated culvert pipe, valued at $275.00, from a ditch on Kennerdell Road, near the intersection with State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.


