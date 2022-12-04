Police: Teen Charged Following Assault in Abraxas Dorm

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old male is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a youth at the Abraxas Facility in Marienville.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Kendell Mehki Blunt, of Norristown, on Thursday, December 1, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Marienville were notified around 9:22 p.m. on October 30 of an assault that occurred at the Abraxas Residential Facility in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police interviewed the victim who related that Kendell Blunt assaulted him in one of the dorm’s bathrooms. The victim explained that he was hit from behind by another individual before falling to the ground where he was hit, kicked, and stomped on by Blunt, according to the complaint.

Police observed an abrasion on the victim’s upper right forehead in the form of a plus sign and an abrasion on the left side of his forehead. The victim also had redness behind his left ear and abrasions on his left arm, the complaint notes.

The victim was transported from the Abraxas Facility to the Kane Hospital by Kane Ambulance where he was diagnosed with a concussion, the complaint states.

A witness stated that another individual hit the victim first before Blunt joined the assault. A third individual then ran in and hit the victim while he was on the ground, the complaint indicates.

The names of the other two individuals were not released.

Police observed surveillance video in the dorm lobby where Blunt can be seen hitting the victim in the head once, the complaint notes.

Blunt faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 10, at 9:00 a.m., with Judge Miller presiding.

