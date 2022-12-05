WAITING FOR CLIENT APPROVAL: Clarion Hospital EMS Provides Backup Service for Clarion County 9-1-1

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The recent announcement of the closing of the Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service at the end of January 2023 is not unusual.

Two other ambulance services within Emmco West of the Northwestern Pa. Regional EMS Council closed in 2022, and all three services cited similar reasons.

Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department Ambulance Service stopped providing a BLS (basic life support) Ambulance Service to Sheffield and the surrounding area effective January 1, 2022.

The fire department said the decision was made due to the strict regulations and requirements put on ambulance services and the “overwhelming stipulations that have caused a dwindle in EMS manpower.”

After about 70 years of service, the Summerville Ambulance Service discontinued service effective July 1, 2022, pointing to a lack of involvement and manpower.

“There’ve been a number of changes in EMS,” said Kevin Snyder, of Summerville. “A lot of people don’t want to do it anymore. There’s a ton of issues. Even the paid services are having trouble getting staff anymore.”

Clarion County has supported improvements in the 9-1-1 system and communications, but it is limited from accepting the responsibility of providing EMS services. There is a shortage of qualified EMS practitioners, and more people are needed to get involved in the field.

According to state code, each municipality is responsible for designating primary fire, EMS, and police providers, Don Hosey, EMS Director of Clarion Hospital Emergency Medical Service, part of the Butler Health System, explained.

“The way the municipal codes are written, it’s all based on the smallest form of government which is a municipality,” Hosey said. “Unfortunately, unless they change laws at the state level, Clarion County Commissioners really can’t do anything except encourage them.”

Hosey said more residents need to be aware of the community and the challenges it faces to provide EMS services for the greater good and carry that message to municipal leaders.

“We need people to get into this business, but we also need some sustainable funding. We just don’t get enough insurance reimbursements to cover the cost of services. We need to encourage municipal leaders or the folks that live in these municipalities to urge support.

“Some people are not really aware of what we do or how we do it. Residents also need to ask their municipal leaders why isn’t this being taken care of. Ask if they need to do a half-mill tax. Do we need to do some other tax or to help fund it so that no matter what services are around they can sustain what they have?”

Those served by Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service are wondering who will provide EMS services once it closes in January.

Ultimately, every ambulance service has a backup through the Clarion County 9-1-1. The system first notifies the primary ambulance service for a municipality for emergency calls, and if that ambulance service is unavailable, the next backup service is notified. Often, but not always, Clarion Hospital EMS is the backup.

A veteran EMS technician for 25 years, including 20 years in one capacity or another at Clarion Hospital, Hosey is not a stranger to a backup role.

“We’re definitely here, and we have the staffing right now to handle the situation. We could always use additional staffing, but we’re going to take it one day at a time. You don’t what the future is going to hold.” Hosey said.

“No municipality leader from the Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service has reached out to us whatsoever at this point from Shippenville Borough, Paint, Elk, and Washington Townships. It’s up to the municipality leaders to reach out to ask us for primary coverage,” Hosey added.

As an Emmco Board Member, Hosey has witnessed the troubles of EMS over the years.

According to Emmco.org, there are only 24 registered paramedics in Clarion County. That doesn’t mean they all work in Clarion County. Some of them could work in other places. They are the ones who are registered and living in Clarion County.

“We need to offer attractive wages for people who enter the business. If we don’t get to that point, things are going to get much worse. That’s almost like asking if the chicken or the egg came first.

“There is a huge shortage of paramedics in the entire EMS system and region-wide in the seven counties in our region. You’re having more people leave the system for one reason or another.”

Hosey explained that the area needs to be able to offer a good wage to get people interested in the job.

“Ninety percent of the time it’s money, and we have to be able to have the ability to offer people an attractive wage or they’re not going to get into the business. We all chose a path in life where we got a good-paying job. You might do that job for a while until you find a better job with good pay. Offer good competitive pay to at least even think about coming into the business.

“The business is not all glamour, and it’s not all glory, but there are miraculous things that can be accomplished by EMS. We do try to do things to encourage folks to come in, but if you’re asking me if I could hire seven people today–no way.

“Especially paramedics. They just don’t exist right now.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.