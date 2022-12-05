7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Rain likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
