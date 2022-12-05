Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon.

Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene along Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. after a known man found Harrigan.

Clarion County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Peltonen pronounced Harrigan dead at 5:29 p.m.

She had been missing for several days, according to a family member.

It was reported that she ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, November 24).

Harrigan was reportedly spotted multiple times in Clarion Township and Clarion Borough.

On Saturday, November 26, she was spotted in the area of North 3rd Avenue and North 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

State Police investigators were seen going door-to-door on North 3rd Avenue and North 4th Avenue on Friday.

She was also seen in the Applewood Valley area near her home.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said an autopsy will be performed on Monday afternoon at the Erie County Coroner’s office. It is scheduled to be performed by Dr. Eric Vey.

“The results may not be available right away because he may need to do additional tests,” said Shingledecker. “This will all be determined after the autopsy.”

Clarion-based State Police declined to release further information citing an ongoing investigation.

