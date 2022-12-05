Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Ham Chowder

This soothing recipe is wonderful and full of potatoes, carrots, and ham!

Ingredients

10 bacon strips, diced

1 large onion, chopped



1 cup diced carrots3 tablespoons all-purpose flour3 cups whole milk1-1/2 cups water2-1/2 cups cubed potatoes1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granulesPepper to taste3 cups shredded cheddar cheese2 cups cubed fully cooked ham

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, saute onion and carrots until tender. Stir in flour until blended. Gradually add milk and water. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

-Add the potatoes, corn, bouillon, and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add cheese and ham; heat until cheese is melted. Stir in bacon.

