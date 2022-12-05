 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cheesy Ham Chowder

Monday, December 5, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This soothing recipe is wonderful and full of potatoes, carrots, and ham!

Ingredients

10 bacon strips, diced
1 large onion, chopped

1 cup diced carrots
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
3 cups whole milk
1-1/2 cups water
2-1/2 cups cubed potatoes
1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules
Pepper to taste
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups cubed fully cooked ham

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, saute onion and carrots until tender. Stir in flour until blended. Gradually add milk and water. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened.

-Add the potatoes, corn, bouillon, and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add cheese and ham; heat until cheese is melted. Stir in bacon.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


