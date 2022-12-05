Emergency Units Dispatched to Collision on Route 66

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66 on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 12:09 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, for a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66, near Amsler Avenue, along Paint Blvd., in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 12:42 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

