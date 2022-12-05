Featured Local Job: Full-time Program Director

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a full-time Program Director.

Candidates should possess the ability and experience in running highly effective programs to serve and meet the needs of the community.

The YMCA is looking for the following skill sets from applicants teaching, organizing effective programs that meet the needs of their members, organizing programs that inspire membership, connecting participants to the YMCA Cause, and instilling core values at every level from youth, to families and seniors.

This is a diverse position that builds on the strengths of the applicant. The YMCA is looking for talented people that are willing to work, learn, and grow by using their talents to make a positive difference in the community.

The ideal applicant will be organized, have great communication skills, be highly efficient in Microsoft office programs, have a background in teaching or leading groups of any kind of sport management or aquatic management, and be incredibly passionate about developing programs within their individual scope and abilities. This position will be challenged to grow and learn within the YMCA.

Interested applicants will submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, at [email protected]

This position is open immediately and will remain open until filled.

