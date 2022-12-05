Featured Local Job: Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary 16-24 hours/week to assist the Borough Secretary.

This position would provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record customer payments, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, and Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.

Wages and hours are negotiable.

Mail your resume or drop it off at Rimersburg Borough Office, 27 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248. You may also email your resume to RimersburgBo[email protected] No solicitation, please.

