Hamburger Thrown at McDonald’s Employee at Drive-Thru Window on Perkins Road

Monday, December 5, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_6994 (1)MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of an incident in which an unknown suspect threw a hamburger at a McDonald’s employee in Monroe Township.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, December 5, the incident occurred at the drive-thru window at the McDonald’s on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 4:31 p.m. on Saturday, November 26.

Police say an unknown actor threw a hamburger at an employee and drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The vehicle is described as a 2012 Ford F250 Supercab pickup, police say.

The victim is a 26-year-old Clarion man.

This investigation is ongoing.


