Hamburger Thrown at McDonald’s Employee at Drive-Thru Window on Perkins Road

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of an incident in which an unknown suspect threw a hamburger at a McDonald’s employee in Monroe Township.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, December 5, the incident occurred at the drive-thru window at the McDonald’s on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 4:31 p.m. on Saturday, November 26.

Police say an unknown actor threw a hamburger at an employee and drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The vehicle is described as a 2012 Ford F250 Supercab pickup, police say.

The victim is a 26-year-old Clarion man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.