James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

He was born February 19, 1939 in Karns City, PA, the son of James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher.

Jim attended St. Richard’s Roman Catholic Church and had most recently attended Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.

He was previously employed at the Rex-Hide and later Indspec as a laborer for many years.

Jim enjoyed camping and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He liked taking a ride “around the horn” spotting deer and turkey.

He liked being outdoors, doing yardwork, and also enjoyed watching football and baseball.

Family was important to Jim, and he loved spending time with them and taking his grandchildren for ice cream.

He will always be remembered for his generosity towards friends and family who will miss him dearly.

His memory will be cherished by daughter, Mary “Beth” Rankin and husband, Ronald “Bub,” of New Bethlehem; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Kemmer and husband, Brian, Whitney Renee DeMiere and husband, Mark Jr., and Katie Jo Rankin; great-grandchildren, Madison and Clayton Kemmer, Teaghan, Milena and Mark III DeMiere, and Raegan and Rhilyn Zuranik; brothers, Nicholas L. Sleigher and wife, Sandy, of Kissinger Mills, Donald L. Sleigher and wife, Deb, Gerald J. Sleigher and wife, Lorretta, and Regis F. Sleigher, all of Kissinger Mills; and sisters, Shelby J. King of Kissinger Mills, Norma J. Yori and husband, Dick, of Rimersburg, and Mary Lou Himes and husband, Lanny, of Rimersburg.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Becky E. (Simpson) Sleigher whom he married January 21, 1961 and who died December 14, 2017; and a grandson, Matthew B. Songer.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main St., Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be in St. Eusebius Cemetery, East Brady, PA.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Jim’s family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

