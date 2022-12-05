Joyce Smith Maitland, age 80, of Kossuth, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Saturday evening, December 3, 2022.

A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available.

Arrangements are under the care of Rupert Funeral Homes.

