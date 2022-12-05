Local Man Accused of Sending Nude Photo to Minor Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man accused of sending a nude photo of a woman to a minor is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 50-year-old Michael Eugene Stewart, of Parker, is set for Tuesday, December 6, at 9:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Stewart faces the following charges:

– Dissemination of Explicit Sexual Materials to Minor, Felony 3



– Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Image, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

He is currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in August of 2022 in Foxburg, Clarion County.

A Clarion-based State Police Trooper was dispatched to a residence in Foxburg Borough, Clarion County, on August 12, 2022, in response to a report filed by a known woman who related that Michael Stewart had distributed an explicit photograph of her, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim (the known woman) permitted the PSP trooper to review the text messages exchanged between her and Michael Stewart. The trooper observed text messages received by Michael Stewart that alluded to him distributing a nude photograph of the victim, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, on August 12, 2022, the trooper interviewed Michael Stewart who reportedly admitted to sending the victim’s nude picture to two individuals. Stewart willingly showed the trooper his sent messages on Facebook messenger.

In Stewart’s outgoing messages, the trooper observed a nude photograph of the victim that was sent to two recipients–a known man and a known female minor.

During an interview with the minor victim, it was confirmed that the minor had received a message from Stewart that depicted a nude photograph of the victim on August 12, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Stewart on November 2, 2022.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim and the minor.

