Nancy J. Weaver, age 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Ahrensville Road, Oil City, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.

Born March 15, 1930, in Seneca, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Irene Rhodes Sadler.

Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married in the Seneca United Methodist Church on June 25, 1951, to Harold E. Weaver, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2008.

After high school, Nancy worked at First National Bank, Polk State Hospital, and then as a private duty practical nurse.

She finished her working career as a math and library aide at Steffee Elementary and Cranberry Elementary.

She wanted to make a difference in the life of each student she encountered by providing encouragement and instilling morals, ethics, and hard work.

Nancy also enjoyed flipping houses, woodworking, sewing, painting and gardening just to name a few.

Nancy and Harold both attended the Seneca United Methodist Church and the Victory Heights United Brethren Church.

Upon Harold’s retirement, they entered the mission field, and their first mission trip was to the Southwest Indian School near Phoenix, Arizona, in 1990.

They also took part in two trips to Barcelona, Spain, in 1991 and 1993, where they participated in the rebuilding of a church.

In 1996, they visited the Baringo Bible College in Kenya, Africa; and again traveled to Orus, Kenya, in 1999, to assist in the drilling of water wells.

In 2002, they made their final mission trip to the Kapsobit Bible College in Kenya, where they helped to build the campus.

Surviving are four children, Douglas E. Weaver (Julia) of Elida, Ohio, Babette “Babs” Irwin (Jeff) of Hutchinson Island, Florida, Amy S. Weaver (Tracy) of Conway, Arkansas, and Jodi Overmyer (Dan) of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Betts (Matt) of Columbus, Ohio, Joshua Weaver of Lima, Ohio, Darci Waller (Bryan) and Drew Overmyer (Jade) of Jacksonville, Florida; seven great-grandchildren, Aaron Weaver, Alexandria Weaver, Calvin Betts, Miles Betts, Finley Waller, Skylar Waller, and Lorelei Overmyer; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ezra Sweeney and Calliope Weaver.

Also surviving are sister, Ruth Campbell of Durham, North Carolina, and sister-in-law, Gerry Stivanson of Oil City and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by brother, William Sadler, sister, Maxine Mihleder, and great-grandson, Kai Weaver.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and details will be announced when they are available.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International (www.heifer.org) or the Venango County Humane Society (www.venangocountyhumanesociety.org)

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to Nancy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

