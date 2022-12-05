Police Investigating Hit-and-Run in Dollar General Parking Lot in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Monday evening in Beaver Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, December 5, the incident happened around 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, in the Dollar General parking lot near Miller Street, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unidentified vehicle was backing out of a parking spot and struck a 2019 Honda Insight that was parked.

The unidentified vehicle then fled the scene, police say.

No injuries were reported.

The Honda sustained minor damage.

