Police Locate Abraxas Runaways in Possession of Stolen Items

Monday, December 5, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeHOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three juveniles who ran away from Abraxas were found early Sunday morning on Blue Jay Road in possession of stolen items.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers received a report on Saturday, December 3, of three juvenile runaways from the Abraxas 1 facility located on Abraxas Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say the three juveniles were located around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, December 4, walking along Blue Jay Road in Howe Township, Forest County.

Upon making contact with the juveniles, they were found to be in possession of items stolen from a nearby camp, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.


