Shirley A. Stuttler, 74, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at The Caring Place.

She was born on March 22, 1948 to the late Clair F. and M. Mildred (Pritchard) Cauvel.

Shirley married the love of her life, John E. Stuttler, Jr., on May 7, 1988.

John survives and will miss his precious wife dearly.

She was employed by PennDOT where she retired as a Clerk Stenographer after thirty-five years of service.

Shirley was a member of the American Society of Highway Engineers (A.S.H.E.).

She served one term as President of the Franklin Section, several years as Secretary of the Franklin Section, and as the National President’s Assistant for A.S.H.E..

In 2011, she received the A.S.H.E. President’s Award.

She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed spending summers at the cottage and traveling to new places. She especially loved going on cruises. Shirley was fond of going to auctions and playing bingo. Spending time with her family was one of Shirley’s favorite things to do and her family loved to come together and feast on her wonderful cooking.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband; her son, David A. McEwen and his wife, Dawn of Wake Forest, NC; her step-sons, John “Jay” Stuttler, IV and his significant other, Jacki Fike of Franklin and James A. Stuttler of Erie; her grandchildren, Adam Stuttler, Ethan Stuttler, Zachary Stuttler, Conner Stuttler, and Brenley Bordeaux; and her brother, Fred G. Cauvel of Polk.

In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her brother, Clair “Vincent” Cauvel.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 2 pm – 4 pm and 6 pm – 8 pm.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11 am at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home.

Shirley will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Shirley’s memory to The American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org or The Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Shirley’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.