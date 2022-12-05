SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Is Currently Hiring in Shippenville and Parker
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations.
What is UFP Parker, LLC., and what do they do?
UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections.
UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
As a subsidiary, UFP Parker, LLC. is a manufacturer of wood products key to everyday life. Their products are wide-ranging, including treated lumber, trusses and building components, concrete forming materials, and industrial packaging.
UFP Parker, LLC. now has three local facilities.
The main facility is located in Parker, Pa., nationally known as the “Smallest City in the USA,” where they produce industrial products such as pallets, crates, and shipping boxes.
The commercial/residential department is also located in Parker and builds a variety of roof trusses, floor trusses, and joists. UFP Industries, Inc. is the largest roof truss manufacturer in the United States!
A second production facility is located just off the I-80 Emlenton exit and manufactures both prefabricated wall panels and stairs.
The newest addition to the UFP Parker, LLC. family is the Shippenville location where they provide trusses for local manufactured housing companies and run a pallet line.
They need people like you, to keep growing.
At UFP, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family, people who have your best interests at heart, and a company that will make your career goals a priority.
They value safety and training and offer full-time employees a comprehensive benefits package, as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.
Currently there are open positions on both day and afternoon shifts in Parker and Shippenville.
Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General labor positions in the mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the industrial and truss assembler positions require some moderate skills, such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.
Both shifts provide competitive wages, and most positions have a production bonus. Afternoon shift pays
$1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy-in options, and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to full-time employees.
If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC. can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS
Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992
Walk-in applications can be taken at the Parker location at 116 N. River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
