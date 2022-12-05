 

State Police Calls: Shippenville Man Scammed Out of Over $800

Monday, December 5, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Shippenville Man Scammed Out of Over $800

According to a release issued on Monday, December 5, Clarion-based State Police investigated a theft by deception that occurred on North Second Street, in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say $847.82 was stolen from a known victim sometime between 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, and 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23.

The victim is a 62-year-old Shippenville man.

Trespassing in Redbank Township

Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of trespassing on Dayton Road in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between Saturday, November 19, and Thursday, December 1.

This investigation is ongoing.


