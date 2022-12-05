Truck Slams into Multiple Vehicles on Route 208, Fire Department Extricates Driver

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 36-year-old man was injured in an accident on Wednesday morning in which his flatbed truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a building on State Route 208.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this incident happened around 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, on State Route 208, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2011 Isuzu flatbed truck driven by 36-year-old Davon T. Wyatt, of Pittsburgh, was traveling east on Route 208, exited the south side of the roadway, and traveled roughly 390 feet until it struck a chain-link fence.

Wyatt’s truck then collided with the back of a 1989 Ford F350 truck which was parked along the roadway. The flatbed then continued past the truck by making a right turn and striking a 2021 Ford F350 truck which was parked facing south.

According to police, Wyatt’s truck continued until it crashed into a garage door of the building located at 2969 State Route 208.

Police added that after Wyatt’s flatbed truck impacted the chain-link fence, the fence was dragged up over a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2013 Ford F350 which were parked by the fence.

Wyatt was extricated from the vehicle by Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

Knox Area Ambulance transported him to Clarion Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

No other injuries were reported by any bystanders/workers in the building.

Wyatt’s vehicle was removed from the scene by Hovis Towing.

According to police, Wyatt was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.