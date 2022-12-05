 

Police Investigating After Graffiti Found Around Clarion Borough

Monday, December 5, 2022 @ 04:12 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_6658 (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Police Department has launched an investigation after graffiti was found around the borough over the weekend.

(Photos courtesy of Bill Hearst.)

“It’s obviously concerning because (the graffiti) was pretty big and it’s destructive,” Chief Bill Peck told exploreClarion.com. “It’s people’s property, so yeah, it’s concerning to us and we’re looking into it.”

Peck said graffiti was found in multiple locations between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue including the alley behind Faller’s Furniture (Merle Road).

IMG_6657 (1)

The incidents were reported to police on Saturday, December 3.

Peck believes the incidents took place sometime between Friday night and early Saturday morning, considering the size of the graffiti.

“As of right now, we’re looking into it, but we don’t have much yet,” Peck said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Clarion Borough Police Department at 814-226-9140.


