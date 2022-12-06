BREAKING NEWS: State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning.

According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.

Taylor is described as 5’5″ tall and about 120 pounds. She has a skinny build with blue eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, Pink brand sweatpants that are black in color, and a pair of black and red Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.