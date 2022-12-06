7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA chance of rain or drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TonightRain or drizzle likely before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 41. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
WednesdayRain likely, mainly before 1pm. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday NightCloudy, with a low around 38. Light northwest wind.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday NightA chance of rain and snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayA chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday NightRain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
SaturdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
SundayMostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Sunday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
