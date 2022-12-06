Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home.

Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl.

Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.

She was married to Richard L.”Dick” Way on Sept. 5, 1949 and he preceded her in death on July 31, 2012.

Betty had worked as a legal secretary for Marsh, Speder, Bauer and Speder in Akron for a few years then Firestone Tire and Rubber Co.

She worked with her husband at Ray L. Way Mens Clothing Store in downtown Oil City and later worked for Mellon Bank from where she retired.

Betty was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

She volunteered at the St. Stephen’s School library, was a Eucharistic Minister at Church and had served on the church board.

Betty was a member of the Newcomers Club and a founding member of the Lioness Club.

She is survived by one son: Christopher Way & his wife Sharon of Oil City; the following grandchildren: Matthew Way & his wife Marlaina, Michael Way & his wife Kristin, Christopher Way & his wife Ryan, Jonathan Way & his fiance Amy Hribar, Jordan Way & his wife Devin, Logan way & his wife Becca; and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by one sister: Rita Buszek & her husband Raymond of Erie; and a sister in law: Marilyn Kraus of Erie.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Mark Way, and Daniel Way & his wife Jackie; a grandson: Mark Way; and an infant brother: Frederick.

Friends will be received from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home with Rev. John Miller Presiding.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Library 2 Central Ave. Oil City, PA 16301.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

