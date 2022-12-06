Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage and Swiss Chard Pasta

The flavors in this dish will blow your mind!

Ingredients

12 ounces uncooked orecchiette or small tube pasta (about 2-1/2 cups)

1 tablespoon olive oil



1/2 pound bulk Italian sausage1/2 cup chopped red onion1 medium fennel bulb, chopped1/2 pound baby portobello mushrooms, chopped3 garlic cloves, minced1 bunch of Swiss chard, trimmed and chopped1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided1/2 cup pine nuts or chopped walnuts, toasted

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook sausage and red onion until no longer pink, 3-4 minutes, breaking sausage into crumbles. Add fennel, mushrooms, and garlic; cook until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add Swiss chard; cook and stir until wilted, 4-5 minutes longer.

-Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup of pasta water. In a large bowl, combine pasta, sausage mixture, salt, pepper, and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, adding enough reserved pasta water to coat the pasta and create a creamy texture. Serve with remaining cheese and pine nuts.

