Clarion’s Girvan, Keystone’s Exley Among D9 Players Honored on All-State Volleyball Teams



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Clarion senior Aryana Girvan and Keystone senior Leah Exley were two of seven players from District 9 schools to be named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Girls Volleyball team in Class A and 2A on Monday.

(Pictured above, Clarion senior Aryana Girvan)

Girvan, a 5-foot-6 outside hitter, was one of the most feared players in the state at the net and helped Clarion go undefeated in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference this season.

A member of two state title teams in 2020 and 2021 and a three-time D9 champion, Girvan helped Clarion reach the second round of the district playoffs this season.

“I actually didn’t even know I had made it until my dad sent me a photo,” Girvan said. “I immediately screamed.

“It means absolutely everything,” she added. “I went through a lot this season, as well as last season, and there were a lot of doubts. I knew I needed to work harder than I ever have to prove everyone wrong. So it means a lot to see that all of my work has paid off.”

Girvan was joined on the Class A team by a trio of Oswayo Valley players.

The Green Wqve had a historic season, winning the district title and reaching the PIAA semifinals.

Senior middle hitters Olivia Cook and Avaree Kellert, as well as junior setter Trinity Lundy earned all-state honors for Oswayo Valley.

Elk County Catholic, which lost to Oswayo Valley in the D9 final, was represented on the team by junior outside hitter Tori Newton.



(Keystone senior Leah Exley)

In Class 2A, Exley was an easy all-state choice after a record-setting senior campaign.

Exley has 244 kills this season, breaking her own school record and finished with 638 in her career, also a Keystone record.

She also broke single-season and career records for the Panthers in service points and aces.

“It’s such an honor to be named to the all-state team,” Exley said. “Coming from such a small school in the little town of Knox, Pa., it’s huge to be picked out of everyone in the state. Having such great teammates and Coach Bryan (Mong) in my corner put me in this position. Coach has done so much for me, and I appreciate it so much. I’m glad I could have a good run for the last one. Thankful for everyone involved in this season’s success.”

Keystone reached the D9 final for the third straight year. The defending champs fell, though, in a five-set thriller to Kane, which landed junior middle hitter Mia Anderson on the all-state team.

