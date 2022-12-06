Clifford Kay Hilliard, 85, of North Washington, Pa, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Visitation was held 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday at Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire.

Funeral and committal service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Buzard Funeral Home.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.