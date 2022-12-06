 

Driver Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Scrubgrass Township

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a crash that occurred on November 18 in Scrubgrass Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the accident happened on Libson Road in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, November 18.

Police say a 2015 Peterbilt 367 driven by 66-year-old Jerome Hunter, of Homestead, Pa., was traveling north when Hunter lost control of the tractor-trailer while attempting to steer through a right-hand curve.

At this location, the right-hand curve turns directly into a left-hand curve. Hunter attempted to correct the tractor-trailer going into the left-hand curve but was unable to do so, police say.

Upon entering the left-hand curve, the tractor-trailer rolled onto its side and then slid down the roadway, coming to final rest in a roadside ditch.

Hunter was transported to Grove City Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service for possible injuries.

He was not using a seat belt.

According to police, Hunter was charged with a traffic violation.


