 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Governor and First Lady Wolf Welcome the Holidays to the Capitol

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

22391_gov_2022treelighting_dz_002 (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf on Monday ushered in the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony.

“Each year, this ceremony reminds me of the common bonds we share across humanity,” said Gov. Wolf. “During this holiday season, let us celebrate and strengthen those bonds by reaching out to those in need, by sharing what we have with others, and by extending our kindness beyond our friends and families to strangers and acquaintances who we know to be different than us. Pennsylvanians will celebrate many holidays over the next several months. No matter which holiday you celebrate, I wish every Pennsylvanian a very happy holiday season.“

The tree is a 20-foot Douglas Fir from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County.

It is decorated with more than 900 LED lights and more than 700 handmade ornaments donated by students and seniors throughout the commonwealth coordinated by Pre-K for PA and the Department of Aging.

The governor and first lady were joined by Department of General Services Acting Secretary Joe Lee and Bishop Audrey Scanlan of the Central Pennsylvania Episcopal Diocese.

The Central Dauphin High School Choir performed several Christmas carols and Santa Claus made an appearance.

In addition to the Rotunda Tree, there is a 20-foot Douglas fir–also from Crystal Spring Tree Farm–outside on the Capitol steps.

The Rotunda tree will be lit daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., while the Capitol Steps tree will be lit daily from 5:00 p.m. to midnight through January 6, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.