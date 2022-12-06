Heat Rises in Clarion County Jail

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – While the agenda for the December meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors was light, the board received some good news and some bad news.

The good news was that the prison is no longer receiving complaints about the facility being too cold; however, the bad news came with new complaints about it being too hot when the temperature hit 85 degrees in parts of the building.

“I’ve been here for 28 years, and we’ve never had anything like this,” Warden Jeff Hornberger said. “It’s just so inconsistent and sporadic with so many different zones in the building. Some of the blocks are getting extremely hot, and we actually have to go shut them down.”

“We have notified our heating specialists, and hopefully, they can come in and take a look. We have thermometers in every block because we always have complaints. My theory is, you know, between 65 and 72, we’re not going to touch the thermostat. But, when it starts getting above 85, it is too hot.”

Intermediate Punishment participants for November included 91 people. There were 21 people on house arrest with electronic monitoring, two inmates on work release, and one person on bail supervised house arrest.

November’s Warden’s report showed a total commitment of 42, with 47 releases leading to an average daily population of 66.87. As of December 1, 2022, there were 13 females, 44 males, and four temporary transfers.

A total of 129 inmates were seen by the prison counselor, seven inmates were under suicide watch, 23 inmates were seen by the prison psychiatrist, and eight received Narcan training with Drug & Alcohol. Six two-hour D&A assessments were completed by the counselor.

Hornberger said that the prison has spent 84 percent of its total $2,574,494.34 budget as of November.

“December is a good month to be around, but it’s also a depressing month for a lot of people,” Hornberger said. “We are watching our psychiatry needs in here. It’s a bad time to be away from your family. We’re just keeping an eye on that.”

“We are going to do some extra training for the staff. They will watch some CCAP training on suicide prevention, and hopefully, we’ll all have a good year.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.