Joel L. Saylor

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-wD2xd1eG7n2FmrJoel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman.

He attended Redbank Valley High School and was of the Methodist faith.

On May 15, 1993 in Punxsutawney, he married the former Patricia Shick. She survives.

He was a truck driver prior to his illness.

Spending time with his family and his dog, Tucker, was his favorite pastime.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his son, Kolton (Jordan Milliron) Saylor; his daughters, Joelene (Christian) Adams and Janielle (Jay Murray) Saylor; his sister, Cheryl (Duck) Radaker; and his grandchildren, Alex and Emma Saylor, and Dallas Murray.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his father were his brother, Dan “Bud” Saylor.

A private service will be held at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


