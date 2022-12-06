Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 80.

Born January 13, 1942, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Bud and Thelma (Weaver) Smith of Smith’s General Store in Nineveh.

She married Andrew B. “Andy” Maitland, son of Merril and Gladys (Baker) Maitland, on June 1, 1963.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Andy, on November 17, 2020, and his parents.

She leaves behind her two daughters, Beth A. Everett, of Hamilton, NJ, Andrea J. Estadt (David) of Cranberry, and two granddaughters, Madison Laura Everett and Elizabeth Ann Estadt.

Joyce graduated from Keystone High School in Knox in 1959.

She completed a computer keypunching course in 1961 and worked for Knox Glass in Knox until she met and married the love of her life, Andy Maitland.

She and Andy moved to Akron, OH, in 1963, returning to PA in 1968, where they planted roots at her family homestead in Kossuth, where they spent 57 wonderful years together.

She was a member of the Grace E.C. Church in Ninevah, for over 70 years and was an avid lover of trees and poetry.

Joyce is remembered most for her card writing and close friendships.

Whether it was your birthday or just letting you know, she was thinking of you; Joyce never missed your important day.

When she wasn’t spending time with her grandchildren, she served as a Clarion Hospital volunteer for over 30 years, enjoying every moment of her time delivering mail and greeting patients, all with her kind smile and loving words to lift those around her.

She loved history and was a member of the Clarion County Historical Society.

She served as a Girl Scout leader for troop 371 in Knox, teaching girls life skills but, most importantly, how to be kind.

Family and friends will be received 2:00–4:00 pm and 6:00–8:00 pm, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Grace E.C. Church, 2561 Grace Church Road Knox.

Visitation will also be Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 9:30–10:30 am. in the church.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am Thursday in the church with the officiating of Reverend John Friedlund, church pastor, and Associate Pastor Michael Will.

A graveside committal will follow the church service in the Starr Cemetery on Ninevah Road, Knox. Followed by a dinner at the church.

Friends unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page and Grace E.C. Church Facebook page at 11 am on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Joyce A Maitland to the Aseracare Hospice program.

Checks should be made payable to Amedisys Foundation and sent via mail to Aseracare Hospice 12664 RT 19S, PO Box 944, Waterford, PA 16441.

Online condolences may be sent to Joyce’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

