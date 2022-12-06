Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022.

She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger.

Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church and was recently worshiping online.

She was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed Thursday evenings, wing night, visiting with friends and playing tickets.

Lorraine enjoyed the outdoors and doing yardwork, going to casinos and traveling with her girlfriends.

She loved hosting neighborhood fires and picnics, and visiting with friends and neighbors on her deck.

She was the life of the party at any table at which she sat.

Mrs. Harrah worked as a phlebotomist for the Oil City Hospital for over 30 years, retiring in 2006.

She was married in Franklin on February 26, 1966 to Robert R. Harrah, and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2016 after celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Surviving are two daughters, Misty Westland and her husband William of Pittsburgh, Nicole Rickard of Seneca, and a granddaughter, Abigail Rickard of Seneca; a brother, Lyman Kightlinger and his wife Carol of Franklin; a sister, Amanda Carrier of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Steven Kightlinger of Fertigs.

Also surviving is her close friend, Raymond Dalmaso of Seneca; her dear neighbor, Frank Powers of Seneca; and her three best girlfriends: Brenda Carll of Oil City, Nancy Reese of New Bethlehem and Ellen Kelly of Polk.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

There will be no visitation or service held.

A private memorial will be arranged at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, PA 16323; or online at www.pparfranklin.com.

